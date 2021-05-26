Daily Weather Forecast For Howard
HOWARD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 54 °F, low 39 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
