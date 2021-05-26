Cancel
Howard, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Howard

Posted by 
Howard Journal
 17 days ago

HOWARD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aBssruT00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 54 °F, low 39 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Howard, SD
ABOUT

With Howard Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

