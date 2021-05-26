4-Day Weather Forecast For Cooperstown
COOPERSTOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 62 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 53 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
