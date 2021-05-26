Cancel
Cooperstown, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cooperstown

Cooperstown Digest
Cooperstown Digest
 17 days ago

COOPERSTOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aBssp9100

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 70 °F, low
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 53 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cooperstown, ND
With Cooperstown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Saturday sun alert in Cooperstown — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(COOPERSTOWN, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cooperstown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Get weather-ready — Cooperstown’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cooperstown: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers likely during night;
Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(COOPERSTOWN, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Cooperstown Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.