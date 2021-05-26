4-Day Weather Forecast For Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 62 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, May 27 Chance Rain Showers High 65 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance Rain Showers High 70 °F, low Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, May 29 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 53 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 30 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.