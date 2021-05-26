Cancel
Clayton, IL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Clayton

Posted by 
Clayton Daily
 17 days ago

CLAYTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DYVa_0aBssoVW00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

