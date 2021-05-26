4-Day Weather Forecast For Clayton

CLAYTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 75 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



