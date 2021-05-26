4-Day Weather Forecast For Clayton
CLAYTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.