Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iraan, TX

Iraan Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Iraan News Beat
Iraan News Beat
 17 days ago

IRAAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aBssncn00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Iraan News Beat

Iraan News Beat

Iraan, TX
5
Followers
69
Post
185
Views
ABOUT

With Iraan News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Iraan, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Iraan, TXPosted by
Iraan News Beat

Get weather-ready — Iraan’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Iraan: Sunday, May 16: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS AND CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT At 458 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Sanderson, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Terrell County Gas Plant. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Northeastern Brewster County in southwestern Texas Northwestern Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 310 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 25 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Pecos, northeastern Brewster and northwestern Terrell Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Davis Mountains Foothills, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis Mountains Foothills; Pecos SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT At 503 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22 miles southwest of Fort Stockton, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sierra Madera. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Reeves County Plains, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pecos; Reeves County Plains; Ward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PECOS...EAST CENTRAL REEVES AND CENTRAL WARD COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 8 miles east of Barstow, or 15 miles east of Pecos, moving north at 5 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Barstow, Pyote and B F Goodrich Testing Track. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 47 and 72. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western and southwestern Texas.
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN PECOS...EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 750 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Sanderson, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Sanderson. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...70MPH
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pecos The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 408 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Stockton, Firestone Test Track and Fort Stockton-Pecos County Airport.