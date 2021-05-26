Cancel
A rainy Wednesday in Chappell — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Chappell News Flash
 17 days ago

(CHAPPELL, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Chappell Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chappell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aBssj5t00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 39 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Chappell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Chappell News Flash

