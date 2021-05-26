Cancel
Monterey Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
 17 days ago

MONTEREY, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aBsshKR00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then rain in the day; while rain during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Monterey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
