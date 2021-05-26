Monterey Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MONTEREY, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 76 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers then rain in the day; while rain during night High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 61 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



