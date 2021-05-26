Monterey Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MONTEREY, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers then rain in the day; while rain during night
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.