Daily Weather Forecast For Correctionville
CORRECTIONVILLE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.