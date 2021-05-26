Daily Weather Forecast For Correctionville

CORRECTIONVILLE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 78 °F, low 55 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 64 °F, low 43 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 58 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



