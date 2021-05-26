Cancel
Harlowton, MT

Weather Forecast For Harlowton

Harlowton Times
HARLOWTON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Riikg_0aBssdnX00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog during night

    • High 51 °F, low 37 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • 7 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Harlowton, MT
With Harlowton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Mt#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
Big Horn County, MTweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Big Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Stillwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Big Horn; Carbon; Golden Valley; Musselshell; Park; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Wheatland; Yellowstone Warm temperatures to bring increased flows on rivers and streams Warm temperatures will increase snowmelt across area mountains resulting in a significant increase in flows on rivers and streams by mid week. While flooding is not anticipated on larger rivers, there is a chance that some smaller streams could reach bankfull in the foothills, producing minor flooding. At the very least, stream flows will be much higher and faster with the increased snowmelt. Rises will first occur on smaller streams flowing out of the foothills, eventually arriving on larger rivers. The rate and strength of the water rises will be determined by how warm temperatures get over the mountains, as well as whether temperatures remain above freezing overnight. Any precipitation will result in strong and sudden increases. Bank erosion will increase as stream flows increase, making river banks unstable. For those living near waterways, this may be the last chance to finalize preparations for runoff season. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. Activities near waterways should be completed as soon as possible. Those planning recreation activities on or near the water, should be prepared for changing conditions and significantly higher and faster flows. Please report any flooding to local law enforcement and have them relay the report to the National Weather Service.