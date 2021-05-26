Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moapa, NV

Weather Forecast For Moapa

Posted by 
Moapa News Watch
Moapa News Watch
 17 days ago

MOAPA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aBsscuo00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 100 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Moapa News Watch

Moapa News Watch

Moapa, NV
6
Followers
148
Post
484
Views
ABOUT

With Moapa News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moapa, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Nv#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Moapa, NVPosted by
Moapa News Watch

Thursday sun alert in Moapa — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MOAPA, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Moapa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Moapa, NVPosted by
Moapa News Watch

Tuesday has sun for Moapa — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MOAPA, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Moapa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Moapa, NVPosted by
Moapa News Watch

Get weather-ready — Moapa’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Moapa: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny then patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
California StateSFGate

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-180300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains .An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA, SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, and 229. In Nevada Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Thursday 8 AM PDT / MST to 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...South-southwest winds 25-35 mph with gusts 40-50 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical into the single digits on Thursday, with overnight recoveries only in the upper teens to lower 20s in the Colorado River Valley and Las Vegas Valley overnight into Friday.
Clark County, NVnews3lv.com

Showers expected to pop up over Clark County Sunday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunday is calling for mostly sunny skies in the Las Vegas valley, however, some showers are popping up around Clark County. A low-pressure system moving through could generate thunderstorms, mostly over Spring Mountain and Black Mountain. Monday morning may see a few showers lingering in the...