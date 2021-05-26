Weather Forecast For Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
