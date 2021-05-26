Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, NC

Weather Forecast For Fairfield

Posted by 
Fairfield Digest
Fairfield Digest
 17 days ago

FAIRFIELD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3A6W_0aBssb2500

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairfield Digest

Fairfield Digest

Fairfield, NC
2
Followers
112
Post
124
Views
ABOUT

With Fairfield Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Fairfield, NCPosted by
Fairfield Digest

Tuesday sun alert in Fairfield — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(FAIRFIELD, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fairfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Fairfield, NCPosted by
Fairfield Digest

Get weather-ready — Fairfield’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fairfield: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;