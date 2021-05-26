Weather Forecast For Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 87 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 90 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 88 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 81 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



