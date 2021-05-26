Cancel
Tillar, AR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Tillar

Posted by 
Tillar Bulletin
Tillar Bulletin
 17 days ago

TILLAR, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aBssZDV00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Tillar Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

