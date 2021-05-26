Cancel
Belfield, ND

A rainy Wednesday in Belfield — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Belfield Post
 17 days ago

(BELFIELD, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Belfield Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aBssXS300

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 51 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 49 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Belfield Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

