Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Coulee, WA

Grand Coulee Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Grand Coulee News Watch
Grand Coulee News Watch
 17 days ago

GRAND COULEE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aBssWZK00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grand Coulee News Watch

Grand Coulee News Watch

Grand Coulee, WA
9
Followers
129
Post
732
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Coulee News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Coulee, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data#Patchy Blowing Dust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Grand Coulee, WAPosted by
Grand Coulee News Watch

Grand Coulee is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(GRAND COULEE, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grand Coulee. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.