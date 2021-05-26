Medway Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MEDWAY, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
