Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medway, ME

Medway Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Medway Post
Medway Post
 17 days ago

MEDWAY, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aBssVgb00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Medway Post

Medway Post

Medway, ME
4
Followers
137
Post
364
Views
ABOUT

With Medway Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medway, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related