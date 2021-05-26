Cancel
Neah Bay, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Neah Bay

Posted by 
Neah Bay Dispatch
Neah Bay Dispatch
 17 days ago

NEAH BAY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aBssUns00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Light rain likely in the day; while rain during night

    • High 54 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 53 °F, low 47 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Neah Bay Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

