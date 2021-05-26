Daily Weather Forecast For Neah Bay

NEAH BAY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Light rain likely in the day; while rain during night High 54 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 53 °F, low 47 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 53 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 58 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.