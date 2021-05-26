Daily Weather Forecast For Neah Bay
NEAH BAY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Light rain likely in the day; while rain during night
- High 54 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 53 °F, low 47 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 53 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
