Chambers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHAMBERS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 45 °F
- 2 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
