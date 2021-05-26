Cancel
San Luis, CO

Daily Weather Forecast For San Luis

San Luis News Flash
 17 days ago

SAN LUIS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aBssS2Q00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 39 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 39 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

San Luis, CO
ABOUT

With San Luis News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

