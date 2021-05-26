Daily Weather Forecast For San Luis
SAN LUIS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 39 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 39 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.