Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, KS

Wednesday set for rain in Easton — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Easton News Watch
Easton News Watch
 17 days ago

(EASTON, KS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Easton Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Easton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aBssR9h00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Easton News Watch

Easton News Watch

Easton, KS
17
Followers
156
Post
674
Views
ABOUT

With Easton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Night Time#Sunbreak#Easton Wednesday#Rain#Nearby Hikes#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Things#Grey#Inspiration#Nws Data#Ks#Bookkeeping#Planning#Forums
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Leavenworth County, KSLeavenworth Times

'Wet weekend' anticipated

While thunderstorms may be possible this weekend, the local emergency management director thinks the risk of severe weather will be low. Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said more severe weather likely will stay west of Leavenworth County. Magaha said there is still a chance local residents could...
Atchison County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Atchison, Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Atchison; Leavenworth The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kansas Stranger Creek at Easton affecting Leavenworth and Atchison KS Counties. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for the Stranger Creek at Easton. * From late tonight to Tuesday morning. * At 3:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 10.6 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 17.5 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water enters low-lying fields south of Easton. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, 1st street in Easton and 231st street north and south of Easton begin to flood. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Highway 192 just east of Easton is closed due to swift current of water over the road.
Leavenworth County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Leavenworth THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR JOHNSON KS, SOUTH CENTRAL LEAVENWORTH, SOUTHERN WYANDOTTE, SOUTHERN CLAY, JACKSON AND SOUTHWESTERN RAY COUNTIES At 855 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Grandview, Prairie Village, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Mission, Oak Grove, Bonner Springs and De Soto. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.