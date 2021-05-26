A rainy Wednesday in Tower Hill — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(TOWER HILL, IL) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Tower Hill, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tower Hill:

Wednesday, May 26 Chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 80 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.