Tower Hill, IL

A rainy Wednesday in Tower Hill — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Tower Hill Digest
 17 days ago

(TOWER HILL, IL) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Tower Hill, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tower Hill:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aBssPOF00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Tower Hill Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

