Springdale, WA

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Springdale Voice
 17 days ago

(SPRINGDALE, WA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Springdale, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Springdale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAN8C_0aBssNs100

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 70 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 65 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Springdale, WA
With Springdale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

