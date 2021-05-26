Daily Weather Forecast For Geneva
GENEVA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- 8 to 17 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain
- High 52 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
