Daily Weather Forecast For Geneva

GENEVA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 52 °F 8 to 17 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night High 64 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain High 52 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



