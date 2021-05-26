Cancel
Big Rapids Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Big Rapids Daily
Big Rapids Daily
 17 days ago

BIG RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aBssISO00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 36 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 60 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Big Rapids, MI
