Big Rapids Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BIG RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 36 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 60 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.