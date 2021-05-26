Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Forrest. City Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Forrest City News Alert
Forrest City News Alert
 17 days ago

FORREST. CITY, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aBssHZf00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Forrest City News Alert

Forrest City News Alert

Forrest City, AR
70
Followers
151
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Forrest City News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Ar#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related