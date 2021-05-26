Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ionia, MI

Wednesday rain in Ionia: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Ionia News Beat
Ionia News Beat
 17 days ago

(IONIA, MI) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Ionia, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ionia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aBssEvU00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 41 °F
    • 7 to 16 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ionia News Beat

Ionia News Beat

Ionia, MI
34
Followers
164
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ionia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ionia, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Night Time#Mi#Sunbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data#Forums#Theater#Planning#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Bookkeeping#Nearby Hikes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Ionia, MIPosted by
Ionia News Beat

Jump on Ionia’s rainy forecast today

(IONIA, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Ionia Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Ionia, MIPosted by
Ionia News Beat

Your 4-day forecast for Ionia

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ionia: Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Rain Showers;