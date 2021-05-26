Wednesday rain in Ionia: Ideas to make the most of it

(IONIA, MI) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Ionia, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ionia:

Wednesday, May 26 Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 77 °F, low 41 °F 7 to 16 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night High 63 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 55 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.