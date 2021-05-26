Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ville Platte, LA

Wednesday has sun for Ville Platte — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Ville Platte News Beat
Ville Platte News Beat
 17 days ago

(VILLE PLATTE, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ville Platte. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ville Platte:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9wrr_0aBssD2l00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ville Platte News Beat

Ville Platte News Beat

Ville Platte, LA
106
Followers
150
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ville Platte News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ville Platte, LA
City
Sun, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Picnic#Sun Today#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Newcastle, WYPosted by
Newcastle Updates

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(NEWCASTLE, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newcastle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Franklinton, LAPosted by
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Franklinton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(FRANKLINTON, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Franklinton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Saturday sun alert in Dallas — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(DALLAS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dallas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.