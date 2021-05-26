Cancel
Camden, AR

Camden Weather Forecast

Camden Daily
CAMDEN, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0aBssCA200

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

