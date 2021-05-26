Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksdale, MS

Weather Forecast For Clarksdale

Posted by 
Clarksdale News Flash
Clarksdale News Flash
 17 days ago

CLARKSDALE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aBssBHJ00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clarksdale News Flash

Clarksdale News Flash

Clarksdale, MS
66
Followers
155
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clarksdale News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksdale, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Clarksdale, MSPosted by
Clarksdale News Flash

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(CLARKSDALE, MS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Clarksdale Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.