Newberry, SC

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Newberry

Posted by 
Newberry Voice
Newberry Voice
 17 days ago

(NEWBERRY, SC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newberry:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK7q9_0aBssAOa00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

