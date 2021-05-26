Cancel
Perry, FL

Wednesday has sun for Perry — 3 ways to make the most of it

Perry News Alert
 17 days ago

(PERRY, FL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Perry:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PimjE_0aBss9b600

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

