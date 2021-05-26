De Soto Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DE SOTO, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
