De Soto Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

De Soto Journal
 17 days ago

DE SOTO, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aBss7pe00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With De Soto Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

