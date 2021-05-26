Cancel
Mountain Home, ID

Mountain Home Weather Forecast

Mountain Home News Watch
 17 days ago

MOUNTAIN HOME, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aBss4BT00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • 6 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Mountain Home News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

