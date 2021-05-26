Daily Weather Forecast For Rutland
RUTLAND, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 88 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
