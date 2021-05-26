Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexander City, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Alexander City

Posted by 
Alexander City Dispatch
Alexander City Dispatch
 17 days ago

ALEXANDER CITY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAYHx_0aBss2Q100

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City, AL
96
Followers
168
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexander City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexander City, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Alexander City, ALPosted by
Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Alexander City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Alexander City, ALPosted by
Alexander City Dispatch

Where's the cheapest gas in Alexander City?

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Alexander City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.14 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 2507 Us-280. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Marathon at 3620 Us-280, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.