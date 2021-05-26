Pampa Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. If on or near Lake Meredith, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Carson; Gray; Hutchinson; Roberts SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN CARSON...SOUTHERN HUTCHINSON...NORTHWESTERN GRAY AND SOUTHWESTERN ROBERTS COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 703 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary along a line extending from Fritch to 3 miles west of Pampa. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Blowing dust and reduced visibilities are possible. Locations impacted include Pampa, Borger, Fritch, Skellytown and Sanford. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.