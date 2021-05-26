Pampa Weather Forecast
PAMPA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
