Weather Forecast For Yazoo City

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Enjoy captivating views and quiet evenings in this spectacular French Country home on Wolf Lake. This custom home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, 3 fireplaces,, an in groun infinity pool and covered outdoor kitchen, circular sandstone drive, extensive built ins, and antique wid plank pine floors. Situated on the banks of the confluence of Broad Lake and Wolf Lake is Cypress Point Plantation in Yazoo County, MS.Wolf Lake is well known for great fishing, boating and water skiing.The property consists of app. 140 acres with a custom built 6355 square foot estate home with a chef's

Awesome place in need of a good bit of work.

What a house? Large home, lots of space for entertaining (whenever we can do that, again!). This would be a great place to host weddings, fancy birthday parties, etc. if an investor wanted to. It will need a good bit of work but the potential is awesome.

Enjoy captivating views and quiet evenings in this spectacular French Country home on Wolf Lake. This custom home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, 3 fireplaces,, an inground infinity pool and covered outdoor kitchen, circular sandstone drive, extensive built ins, and antique wide plank pine floors. Situated on the banks of the confluence of Broad Lake and Wolf Lake is Cypress Point Plantation in Yazoo County, MS. Wolf Lake is well known for great fishing, boating and water skiing. The property consists of app. 140 acres with a custom built 6355 square foot estate home with a chef's kitchen, large mud room, 2 laundry rooms, hunting room w/shower ,2 story high screen porch with fireplace, infinity swimming pool, pool house half bath and storage, Outdoor Kitchen/Cabana. Floor to ceiling windows showcase the gorgeous outdoor views. Other amenities include a 7-stall equestrian facility and office, riding arena, pastures, two lakes, a producing Pecan Orchard, private boat launch and storage shed. Located only six miles west of Yazoo City fronting Highway 149, only minutes away from some of the finest public/private waterfowl and whitetail hunting the Mississippi Delta has to offer and a short fifty-minute drive to the Jackson Metro.