4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Payne
FORT PAYNE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
