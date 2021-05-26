Cancel
Fort Payne, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Payne

Fort Payne Journal
 17 days ago

FORT PAYNE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxbsM_0aBsry7l00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fort Payne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Fort Payne, ALWAAY-TV

Spectacular spring weather heading into the weekend

Lows Friday morning bottomed in the low-to-mid-40s in north Alabama. Fort Payne made it down to 40°! These were about 15 degrees below normal for the middle May. Afternoon highs remain below normal today: mid-70s. Remember it's late spring so 5-10 degrees below normal is still a really nice afternoon. Not only is it sunny with light winds but humidity is very low. The dry air will linger into this weekend making for comfortable conditions.