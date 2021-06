The United Nations Department of Global Communications Outreach Division is pleased to host the 12th Annual Global Student Conference on slavery and the transatlantic slave trade. Participants will have an opportunity to interact with youth from across the globe and learn more about the history of the transatlantic slave trade and its impact on the modern world. In advance of the conference, students will be asked to research either an enslaved person of African descent who fought for justice, a site of memory in their country, or a project related to this year’s theme: “Ending Slavery’s Legacy of Racism: A Global Imperative for Justice”.