Pendleton, OR

Pendleton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Pendleton Dispatch
Pendleton Dispatch
 17 days ago

PENDLETON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aBsrti800

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Pendleton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

