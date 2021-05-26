Pendleton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PENDLETON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
