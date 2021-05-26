Cancel
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Uvalde Post
Uvalde Post
 17 days ago

UVALDE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aBsrpBE00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wednesday has sun for Uvalde — 3 ways to make the most of it

(UVALDE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Uvalde. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Jump on Uvalde’s rainy forecast today

(UVALDE, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Uvalde Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Uvalde County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Uvalde by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 12:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Uvalde The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Uvalde County in south central Texas * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 1220 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Uvalde, Sabinal, Knippa, and Uvalde Estates. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Frio County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Frio, Medina, Uvalde by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Frio; Medina; Uvalde The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Frio County in south central Texas Southwestern Medina County in south central Texas Southeastern Uvalde County in south central Texas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 130 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sabinal, Moore, D`Hanis, Yancey, Biry, and Knippa. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
San Antonio, TXKENS 5

Clouds break up for Saturday, but Sunday-morning storms likely

TEXAS, USA — A wet pattern is setting up for South Texas the next few days beginning Saturday afternoon. Expect temperatures to rise into the 80s with a chance for strong to severe storms for the later part of the afternoon and into this evening with large hail and damaging wind being the main threat.