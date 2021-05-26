Weather Forecast For Hannibal
HANNIBAL, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
