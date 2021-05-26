Weather Forecast For Hannibal

HANNIBAL, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 84 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 78 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.