Hannibal, MO

Weather Forecast For Hannibal

Hannibal Times
 17 days ago

HANNIBAL, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDGtE_0aBsroXj00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hannibal Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

