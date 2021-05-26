Cancel
Mineral Wells, TX

Mineral Wells Daily Weather Forecast

Mineral Wells Journal
Mineral Wells Journal
 17 days ago

MINERAL WELLS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3A6W_0aBsrnf000

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mineral Wells, TX
