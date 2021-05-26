Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bainbridge, GA

Bainbridge Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Bainbridge Digest
Bainbridge Digest
 17 days ago

BAINBRIDGE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aBsrmmH00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bainbridge Digest

Bainbridge Digest

Bainbridge, GA
102
Followers
166
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bainbridge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bainbridge, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Ga#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Bainbridge, GAPosted by
Bainbridge Digest

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Bainbridge

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bainbridge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.