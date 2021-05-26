Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walterboro, SC

Weather Forecast For Walterboro

Posted by 
Walterboro News Flash
Walterboro News Flash
 17 days ago

WALTERBORO, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PimjE_0aBsrltY00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro, SC
84
Followers
173
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Walterboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walterboro, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Sc#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Walterboro, SCPosted by
Walterboro News Flash

Get weather-ready — Walterboro’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Walterboro: Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;