Lawrenceburg, TN

Lawrenceburg Daily Weather Forecast

LAWRENCEBURG, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aBsrj8600

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Lawrenceburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s the cheapest gas in Lawrenceburg Saturday

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lawrenceburg area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Texaco at W Gaines St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 811 N Mahr Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Lawrenceburg is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lawrenceburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!