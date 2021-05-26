Cancel
River Falls, WI

River Falls Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

River Falls News Alert
River Falls News Alert
 17 days ago

RIVER FALLS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aBsriFN00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain in the day; while light rain likely then rain showers likely during night

    • High 48 °F, low 39 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With River Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

