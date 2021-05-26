Cleveland Daily Weather Forecast
CLEVELAND, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
