Cleveland Daily Weather Forecast

CLEVELAND, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 87 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 79 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



