Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay City, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Bay City

Posted by 
Bay City News Beat
Bay City News Beat
 17 days ago

BAY CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32t1DD_0aBsrTxM00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bay City News Beat

Bay City News Beat

Bay City, TX
61
Followers
163
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bay City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bay City, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Bay City, TXPosted by
Bay City News Beat

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Bay City

(BAY CITY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bay City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bay City, TXPosted by
Bay City News Beat

Friday sun alert in Bay City — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BAY CITY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bay City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Bay City, TXPosted by
Bay City News Beat

Your 4-day outlook for Bay City weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bay City: Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 21: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Bay City, TXPosted by
Bay City News Beat

Where's the cheapest gas in Bay City?

(BAY CITY, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Bay City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.11 per gallon. Sunoco at 5620 7Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.38 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2119 7Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Matagorda County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Matagorda by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Matagorda The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Northern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Southern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 832 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across portions of the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bay City, El Campo, Edna, Sweeny, Ganado, Markham, Blessing, Van Vleck, Danevang, Midfield, Louise, Wadsworth and Cordele. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. A Flash Flood Warning may be necessary should conditions worsen further.
Matagorda County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Matagorda, Inland Matagorda by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Matagorda; Inland Matagorda Strong Storm with heavy rain and possible small hail in South Central Matagorda County At 628 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles east of South Texas Nuclear Plant, moving northwest at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bay City and Van Vleck.
Matagorda County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Matagorda, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 01:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT. Target Area: Matagorda; Wharton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Wharton and Matagorda Counties. For the Tres Palacios River...including Midfield...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Tres Palacios River near Midfield. * Until late Tuesday night. * At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 27.8 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Monday was 27.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Water is over the road on FM 1468 near Clemville, FM 2431 east of Midfield, and FM 2853 southeast of Blessing all in Matagorda County with homes in the subdivisions of El Dorado Country upstream and Oak Grove and Tres Palacios Oaks downstream threatened. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 27.9 feet on 05/08/1972. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Tres Palacios River Midfield 24.0 27.8 Mon 8 am CDT 25.9 18.2 11.9
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brazoria, Jackson, Matagorda, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brazoria; Jackson; Matagorda; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Northern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Southern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 832 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across portions of the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bay City, El Campo, Edna, Sweeny, Ganado, Markham, Blessing, Van Vleck, Danevang, Midfield, Louise, Wadsworth and Cordele. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. A Flash Flood Warning may be necessary should conditions worsen further.
Jackson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Matagorda by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson; Matagorda The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Jackson County in south central Texas West Central Matagorda County in southeastern Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 213 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matagorda, Palacios, South Texas Nuclear Plant, La Ward, Lolita, Lake Texana Dam and Vanderbilt. This includes the following streams and drainages Willow Dam Slough, Navidad River, Venado Creek, Johnsons Timber Slough, Lavaca River, Cox Creek, Cashs Creek, Colorado River, West Carancahua Creek, Buttermilk Slough, Garcitas Creek, Tres Palacios River, East Branch Mad Island Slough, Pelican Slough, Reed Creek, East Matagorda Bay, Keller Creek, Fivemile Branch, East Carancahua Creek, Turtle Creek and Little Robbins Slough. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR