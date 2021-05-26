Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nogales, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Nogales

Posted by 
Nogales Times
Nogales Times
 17 days ago

NOGALES, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aBsrOmx00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 59 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Nogales Times

Nogales Times

Nogales, AZ
25
Followers
175
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nogales Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nogales, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Az#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

Saturday has sun for Nogales — 3 ways to make the most of it

(NOGALES, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nogales. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(NOGALES, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nogales. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

Get weather-ready — Nogales’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Nogales: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

This is the cheapest gas in Nogales right now

(NOGALES, AZ) According to Nogales gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.94 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrip at 1891 N Grand Ave . Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Circle K at 236 N Grand Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

Nogales forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Nogales: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND 154 The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Cochise County, southern Graham and Greenlee Counties, Santa Cruz County, and far southern Pima County. * TIMING...Noon today through 8 PM MST this evening. * WINDS...20-foot winds will be out of the southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.