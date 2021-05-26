Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(RADFORD, VA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Radford:

Wednesday, May 26 Areas of fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 69 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



