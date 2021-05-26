Cancel
Radford, VA

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Posted by 
Radford Daily
 17 days ago

(RADFORD, VA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Radford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ec4d8_0aBsrNuE00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Areas of fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Radford, VA
With Radford Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

