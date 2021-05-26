Cancel
Deming, NM

Deming is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Deming Journal
Deming Journal
 17 days ago

(DEMING, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Deming. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Deming:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aBsrIUb00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 54 °F
    • 7 to 18 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

